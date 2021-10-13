Insider Selling: Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,195. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.