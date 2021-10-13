Insider Selling: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Sells 43,692 Shares of Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $218,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $170,846.01.

On Friday, August 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 104,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $598,000.00.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $126.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETON. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

