Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Sells 5,251 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $146,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $154,274.38.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $135,003.21.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 1,536,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 768,311 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,866,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

