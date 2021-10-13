Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells 2,591 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80.

NYSE RCL traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $88.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,703. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.