Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$437,404.86.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$5.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$883.53 million and a PE ratio of 16.70. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$10.93.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$72.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.4490982 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.35.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

