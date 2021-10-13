Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,200 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $56,112.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Tesoro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00.

NYSE:SMP traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

SMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after buying an additional 126,701 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 37.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after buying an additional 262,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth approximately $27,148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

