Inspired Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,470 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,013% compared to the average daily volume of 222 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

INSE opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.