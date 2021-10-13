Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.