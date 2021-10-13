Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of ChemoCentryx worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 270.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 214,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 156,386 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 23.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,283. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

