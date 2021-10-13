Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,191. The company has a market capitalization of $615.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

