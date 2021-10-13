Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases 45,000 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Misonix worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Misonix by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in Misonix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 375,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 27,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Misonix alerts:

MSON traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. 1,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $440.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.40. Misonix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter.

MSON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.