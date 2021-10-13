Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.70. 59,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.69 and its 200 day moving average is $278.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

