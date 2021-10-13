Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lessened by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,399.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 229,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 214,255 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 115,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.09. 167,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,600,348. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

