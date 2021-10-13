Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 26,625 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 464,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,077,230. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.