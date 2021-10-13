Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total value of $5,498,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 792,178 shares of company stock valued at $204,135,919 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $283.17. 199,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.46. The company has a market cap of $277.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

