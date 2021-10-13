Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,810,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,770,961 shares of company stock valued at $262,063,658. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. 269,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,867,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

