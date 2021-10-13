Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 2,013 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.3% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

PYPL stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $255.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,666. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $299.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

