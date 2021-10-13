Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 7,150 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $43,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 150.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

SKLZ stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,600,397. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.