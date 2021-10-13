Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Shares of TILE stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $919.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interface will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 71.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth $154,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

