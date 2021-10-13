Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Down 80.3% in September

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the September 15th total of 3,104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.2 days.

IFSPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of Interfor stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. 10,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,966. Interfor has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

