International Paper (NYSE:IP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

IP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in International Paper by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

