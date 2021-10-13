Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 56.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $533.56. 8,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,002. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.58. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $312.05 and a one year high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $145.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

