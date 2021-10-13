Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.51 on Wednesday, hitting $534.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,002. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $550.53 and a 200-day moving average of $486.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

