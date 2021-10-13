Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Shares Down 2.3%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 189.49 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.50). Approximately 243,494 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 233,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.50 ($2.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.66. The stock has a market cap of £323.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48.

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.