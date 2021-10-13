Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,485,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after purchasing an additional 949,381 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 391,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 365,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 315,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 81,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.