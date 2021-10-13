Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

