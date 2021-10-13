Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,226 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $36,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,628,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 161,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61.

