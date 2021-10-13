Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Up 396.4% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 396.4% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 177,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

