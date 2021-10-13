Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,639. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

