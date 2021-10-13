Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,357. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $740,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

