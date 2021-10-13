Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.89

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 9773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

