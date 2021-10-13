Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 77,965 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,716,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,874 shares during the period.

IOVA traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $26.48. 40,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

