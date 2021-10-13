Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.14 Million

Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post sales of $105.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.77 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $408.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $447.02 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $461.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $157,000.

IRWD opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

