iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 238.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

EXI traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,874. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $125.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

