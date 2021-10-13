iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,234 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.