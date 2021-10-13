iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Up 880.0% in September

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 880.0% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of IEUS opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEUS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 973.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,885.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.