iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.08

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and traded as low as $25.29. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 357,459 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $838,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,310,000.

