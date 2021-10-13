iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.12. 352,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,274,135. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $151.39 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

