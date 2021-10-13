iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 207,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,463,039 shares.The stock last traded at $17.70 and had previously closed at $17.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 207,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,295 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,954 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $4,128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.