iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 813,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iStar were worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iStar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,646,000 after acquiring an additional 120,357 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. Equities research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iStar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

