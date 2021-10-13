Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.51. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.74 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.4316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 10.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

