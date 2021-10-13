Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.19.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$9.12 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.58 and a twelve month high of C$10.22. The firm has a market cap of C$11.02 billion and a PE ratio of -91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 31.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.81.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.