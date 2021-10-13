Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Brokerages expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will report sales of $8.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.30 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $31.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $31.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $33.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,121,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,581 shares of company stock worth $5,843,840. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 35.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,938.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 44,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,284. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

