Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $21.31

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.31, but opened at $20.88. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JANX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,163,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,743,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

