Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JTTRY stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. Japan Airport Terminal has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

Get Japan Airport Terminal alerts:

About Japan Airport Terminal

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.