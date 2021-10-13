Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $834.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $834.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $789.00 million and the highest is $863.90 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $600.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,943,000 after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.64. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

