Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €12.30 Price Target

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €12.30 ($14.47) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ORA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.51 ($14.72).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.44 ($11.10) on Monday. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.91.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

