Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hugo Boss in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.68.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

