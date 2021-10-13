Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

