Jefferies Financial Group Increases BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Price Target to $32.00

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) had its price target upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BXS. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NYSE:BXS opened at $30.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.25.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 65,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

